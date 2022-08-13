Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $558.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

