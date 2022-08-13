Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 312,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.