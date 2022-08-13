Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

