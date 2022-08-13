Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.