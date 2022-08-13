Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.24%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

