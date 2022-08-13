Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,379 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

