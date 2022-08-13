Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

