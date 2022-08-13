Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $227.76 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.