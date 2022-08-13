Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

APA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.