Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 22,302 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,022.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 865,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 788,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.72 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.