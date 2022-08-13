Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 41,290 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 41,290 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

