Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,839 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

