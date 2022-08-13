Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

