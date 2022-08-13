Cornichon Market Capitalization Tops $684,901.03 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $684,901.03 and approximately $190.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,951,606 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,758 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

