Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Corning were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

