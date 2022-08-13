Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

