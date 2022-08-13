Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

