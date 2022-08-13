Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.09. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

