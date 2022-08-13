Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.21. 1,918,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,282. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average of $516.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

