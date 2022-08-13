Cowen Increases Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $53.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,927 shares of company stock worth $25,541,741 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

