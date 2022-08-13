Cowen Raises Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $95.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Diodes by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

