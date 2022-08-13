Cowen Raises Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $53.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,927 shares of company stock worth $25,541,741. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

