Cowen Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $311.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $311.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.