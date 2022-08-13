Cowen Trims Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price to $10.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 57.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.