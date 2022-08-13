CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
