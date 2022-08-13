Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0003

Cream (CRM) traded 62% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Cream has a market capitalization of $12,120.69 and approximately $21.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,404.47 or 0.99906886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00049345 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00230226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00145205 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00264226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005765 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

