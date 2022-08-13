Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

