Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.