Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

