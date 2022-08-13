Credit Suisse Group Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $55.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 10,562.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

