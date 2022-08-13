Credit Suisse Group Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

