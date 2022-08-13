Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,973. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

