Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.24 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.