Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.