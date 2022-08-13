Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.