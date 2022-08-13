Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,843. The company has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

