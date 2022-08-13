Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

