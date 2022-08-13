Crestchic’s (LOAD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:LOAD opened at GBX 263 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Crestchic has a 12-month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 268 ($3.24).

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

