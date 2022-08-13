Critical Contrast: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CVRx and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.54%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -178.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 14.52 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.97 Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 1,136.98 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

