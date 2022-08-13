Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 1%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $44.69. Approximately 907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.
Croda International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
