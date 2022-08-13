Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$3.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised Cronos Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

Cronos Group Stock Up 4.9 %

CRON stock opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

