CropperFinance (CRP) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

CropperFinance (CRP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. CropperFinance has a market cap of $565,833.60 and $12,930.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 50% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,418.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CropperFinance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.