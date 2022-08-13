CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

