Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $24,961.86 and $4.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00010062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.