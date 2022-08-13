CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $119,986.47

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $119,986.47 and $66.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,709 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask.

CryptoTask Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

