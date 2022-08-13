CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.62.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW stock traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,718,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,697. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.