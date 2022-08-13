CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is -23.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

