cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $6,612.14 or 0.27111136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $29,417.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00128246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063760 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

