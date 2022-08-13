CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stake Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CVR Energy by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

CVR Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

