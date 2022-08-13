CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.