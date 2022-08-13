Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Down 5.7%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 76,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £25.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.68.

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

