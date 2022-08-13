CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

